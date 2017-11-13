UPDATE: Firefighters free two out of rolled over car

Two people were freed from a rolled over car earlier today after a collision in Southwick.

Emergency services were called to the two-car collision just before 2.30pm, in Old Shoreham Road, at the junctions with Southwick Street and Mile Oak Road.

Emergency services at the scene

The collision resulted in one of the cars going onto its side.

Two fire engines and a fire rescue truck were sent to the scene, along with police and ambulance services.

Two people, who were trapped, were freed from a red Fiat car, a fire service spokesman said.

A Sussex Police spokesman said one of the drivers was reported to have been ‘slightly hurt’.

A South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) spokesman said no passengers needed hospital treatment.

“We sent two ambulance crews and a paramedic in a car to the scene”, he said.

“We did not take anybody to hospital but took them to a place of safety or home as they did not require further hospital treatment.”