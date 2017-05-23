UPDATE: Enforcement order issued after 20 caravans arrive on Lancing school field

A school spokesperson has said authorities are responding in a ‘calm and safe manner’ after around 20 caravans arrived on a school field.

Police received reports that the caravans had arrived on Sir Robert Woodard Academy’s field, having ‘broken down gates to gain access’, just after 2pm today (Tuesday, May 23), police confirmed.

Police at the scene

A spokesperson from the Academy said an enforcement order ‘is being issued’ and all the relevant authorities have been contacted.

“All students have left the academy in a calm and orderly fashion,” the spokesperson said.

“Police are on site and the matter is being handled in a calm and safe manner.”

Members of the travelling community were located in a fenced area on the site, away from the main school buildings, added the spokesperson.

Caravans on the field

