UPDATE: Cyclist in Findon Valley collision taken to hospital

A cyclist has been taken to hospital with suspected back injuries after a collision on the A24 in Findon Valley, said police.

Emergency services were called to the collision at around 12.15pm in Findon Road, Worthing.

A police spokesman said the cylist had hit the back of a stationary van.

She said: “The cyclist has been taken to Worthing Hospital with suspected back injuries.

“The road southbound was blocked for a while but has now re-opened.”

An eyewitness who was at the scene said he knew the cyclist and that he ‘seemed ok’.

He added: “One of our cycling club members called for an ambulance.

“His carbon bike frame snapped in two places.”

