UPDATE: Car fire extinguished after four vehicle collision in Hove

The fire service was called to a car fire after a four vehicle collision blocked a road in Hove yesterday (Friday, October 13).

The A2038 King George VI Avenue, Hove, was blocked as police and fire services attended the incident.

Police were called at 6.41pm and the fire service arrived ten minutes later to extinguish the fire, a spokesman confirmed.

An ambulance was also called to the scene but it is not believed any serious injuries were sustained.