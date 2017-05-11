UPDATE: Body found in flat ‘not suspicious’, police say

The body of a woman found in a flat in Sompting is not being treated as suspicious, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to a report of a woman found dead in a flat in Loose Lane, Sompting, at 1.56pm on Tuesday, police say.

The death of the 53-year-old woman was initially treated as unexplained.

However a postmortem was held yesterday and although the exact cause of death awaits further toxicology tests, the death is not being treated as suspicious.

The matter has been handed over to the Coroners Officer.

The woman has been named as 53-year-old Helen Ilkiw, who lived at the flat in Loose Lane.

