UPDATE: A27 reopened after car fire

A car fire on the A27 westbound between Shoreham and Worthing is now out, according to West Sussex Fire and Rescue service.

Crews from Worthing, Hove and Shoreham were sent to the scene between A283 Steyning Road and A2025 Grinstead Lane just before 1pm.

Two breathing apparatus and a hose rell were used to put out the black SAAB convertible, a fire service spokesperson said.

No one was hurt in the fire, which is thought to have started accidentally, and the crews stood down at 2pm.

One lane was closed while services were at the scene and traffic may still be affected.

