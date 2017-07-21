UPDATE: A259 Shoreham reopened after teen injured in serious collision

Have your say

A section of the A259 in Shoreham has now reopened after a truck collided with a teenage girl earlier today, police have said.

Police were called to the incident between Saltings Roundabout and Shoreham High Street at about 1.21pm today (Friday, July 21).

The pedestrian, a girl believed to be in her teens, was taken to St Georges Hospital in London by air ambulance, according to police.

A section of the road was closed in both directions while emergency services dealt with the scene, causing severe delays in the surrounding area.

The road reopened at around 4.15pm, police said.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Grimsby.