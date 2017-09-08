UPDATE: A2037 to reopen after 8pm

The A2037 at Henfield is due to be reopened at 8pm following this morning’s (Friday, September 7) fuel spillage.

West Sussex Highways was called to deal with a diesel spillage on the A283, between Steyning and Upper Beeding, and the A2037, between Upper Beeding and Small Dole.

It said a gritter had been sent and had laid around six tonnes of sand. It was then sent to ‘reload’ before it continued to tackle the problem.

Parts of the A2037 were closed due to the incident.

A spokesman for West Sussex Highways said: “The A2037 between Horn Lane and Barrow Hill had additional spread but is to remain closed until 8pm.

“Henfield Road to Horn Lane is to be reopened following clearance of spillage.”

Sussex Police sent out a warning to road users after receiving several reports of cars skidding on roads in the area.

