Upcoming term of workshops and concerts for Messengers Community Gospel Choir

Messengers Community Gospel Choir will be starting a new term on Tuesday, September 12, at Shoreham Baptist Church inWestern Road.

The choir is made up of three groups: a children’s choir, a youth choir and an adult choir. They will be singing a varied and uplifting selection of songs including Gospel, soul and contemporary songs. Some pieces will be performed by the individual choirs and others will be everyone singing together. The children’s choir will meet from 6.15 pm to 7.10pm, for £1 a week. The youth choir for secondary school ages meet from 6.45pm to 7.50pm, for £1 a week. The adult choir meet from 8pm to 9.30pm, for £2 a week. New members are always welcome to join Messengers. It describes itself as ‘an inclusive, fun, friendly and truly community-focused choir’. The singers’ ages range between four and 82, so there is a real ‘family feel’ to the rehearsals and concerts. The choir raises money through performances for its partner school and choir (also called Messengers) in Kittika, near Kampala in Uganda. All times, dates, photos and details can be found on the website www.messengerschoir.org.uk. For more information, visit the Facebook page at Messengers UK.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.shorehamherald.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ShorehamHerald

3) Follow us on Twitter @Shoreham_Herald

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Shoreham Herald - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.