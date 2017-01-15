Two bedroom second floor apartment

This second floor apartment is situated in a popular development on Grand Avenue, Worthing.

The property, in Cardinal Court, has a west-facing lounge/dining room leading onto a west-facing balcony, plus a modern kitchen/breakfast room.

There are also two bedrooms, a shower room and a cloakroom.

Outside, there is secure underground parking with one allocated space.

The property has a share of the freehold and there is no onward chain.

Grand Avenue is a favoured location within Worthing and has bus services available into the town centre and, further afield, Brighton and Littlehampton.

The seafront and West Worthing railway station are both within comfortable distance as are amenities on Heene Road.

Price £265,000.

For more information contact Jacobs Steel, 54 Chapel Road, Worthing, BN11 1BE. Telephone 01903 206000 or email: worthing@jacobs-steel.co.uk