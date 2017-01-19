Search
Two bedroom first floor flat

Property SUS-170113-145010003

This two bedroom first floor flat forms about half of this imposing detached modern development within walking distance of Shoreham high street.

The property, in Bridges Bank, has accommodation comprising a spacious entrance hall, spacious lounge, open-plan modern spacious kitchen, bedroom one with distant downland views, bedroom two and a modern bathroom.

Further benefits include gas-fired central heating and double glazed windows.

Outside, there is a private garage with an up-and-over door, power and lighting.

There is also an external bin store and secure bike store.

Shoreham high street is less than half a mile away with comprehensive shopping facilities along with various restaurants, pubs and bars, a health centre, library and a mainline railway station with links direct to London Victoria.

Price OIEO £280,000.

For more information, or to arrange a viewing, contact Jacobs Steel, 31 Brunswick Road, Shoreham, BN43 5WA. Telephone 01273 441341 or email: shoreham@jacobs-steel.co.uk