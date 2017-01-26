Two arrested for ‘acid attack’ released without charge

A man and woman arrested on suspicion of attacking a man with what police believed to be acid have been released without charge, police have confirmed.

The incident occurred on December 22 in Buckingham Road, Worthing.

Police said they had arrested a 37-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman on December 22 on suspicion of wounding with intent.

According to police, they were bailed until Monday (January 23).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Both the man and woman have been released without charge as there was not enough evidence to proceed further with this arrest.”

Police said at the time that a 21-year-old had been taken to Worthing Hospital to be treated for his injuries but were not thought to be serious.

