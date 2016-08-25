Twin town visit inspires musical invite

Musicians from Adur’s twin town in Poland have been flown over specially for Shoreham RiverFest.

Shoreham Society members were treated to a barbecue by the lake when visiting Zywiec last month.

Then David Steadman, Shoreham’s town centre manager, invited a fabulous trio of musicians to play for them.

Now, The Duke of Wellington has flown the trio over especially to play at RiverFest, starting tonight at the opening of the Brighton Road pub’s beer festival.

Adrian Towler, editor of the society’s newsletter, The Journal, said: “The trio, billed as Poki Co, features double bass, piano accordion and an amazing girl violinist, who must be heard to be believed.”

Zywiec has a huge brewery and its draught lager are always popular at the Shoreham pub.

The Ales of the Riverbank beer festival features dozens of real ales from all over Britain.

Poki Co will also be playing at the Wellie on Sunday from 8pm.

On Saturday morning, they will be at the Artisan’s Market in East Street, Shoreham, and on Bank Holiday Monday at Coronation Green from 1pm.

Shady Grove, a popular local band often seen at the Wellie, will be busking with the Polish guests on a couple of occasions.

