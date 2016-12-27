Tributes paid to Worthing resident Liz Smith

Tributes have been paid to actress Liz Smith, 95, following her death on Christmas Eve (December 24).

The Bafta winning actress – famous for her roles in Royle Family and Vicar of Dibley – had been living in a care home in Worthing.

Her death was announced by a family spokesperson on Monday evening (December 26).

A number of Sussex residents have paid tribute to the actress with their memories of her in Worthing.

Sian Jasper said: “Sad news about Liz Smith the actress who played Nana in The Royle Family. She lived in Worthing and I often saw her out with her carers.”

Neil Hopkins added: “RIP Liz Smith. Loved her work and would see her around Worthing every now and again.”

Smith was born Betty Gleadle in Scunthorpe, Lincolnshire, in 1921, before she gave herself the stage name of Smith.

She was appointed an MBE in 2009 before receiving a Bafta for Best Supporting Actress in the 1984 film ‘A Private Function’ in which she played Maggie Smith’s mother.

Smith announced her retirement in 2009 following a series of strokes and later moved to Worthing.

James Mellis added: “Christmas Day two years ago we saw Liz Smith sitting on Worthing Pier, swapped greetings and smiles. Same when seeing her around her town. Lovely lady, RIP.”

