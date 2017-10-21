TRAVEL NEWS: Storm Brian causing disruption

Heavy rain and strong winds are causing disruption on roads and railways across Sussex this morning (Saturday October 21).

Trains are suffering severe disruption, including cancellations and speed restrictions in place because of the extreme weather.

Southern Rail tweeted: “Due to severe weather conditions train services running across the whole Southern network may be cancelled or delayed. #StormBrian.”

There are delays of up to 20 minutes and some cancellations on Southern between Eastbourne and Lewes.

A replacement bus service is running on Southern Rail between Haywards Heath and Lewes, between Haywards Heath and Polegate, between Lewes and Seaford and between Lewes and Eastbourne.

A 50mph speed restriction has also been imposed on coastal rail services between 10am and 10pm, affecting the Uckfield and East Grinstead lines and the route between Redhill and Tonbridge.

Drivers are also being urged to take extra care on motorways and major A roads today and into tomorrow morning (Sunday October 22) during Storm Brian.

Tia Howarth from Highways England, said: “We’re encouraging drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys, with strong winds expected throughout today and tomorrow morning.

“In high winds, there’s a particular risk to lorries, caravans and motorbikes so we’d advise drivers of these vehicles to slow down and avoid using exposed sections of road if possible.”

Drivers are being advised to follow messages on the overhead message signs and listen to radio updates. Further information can be found by visiting the www.highways.gov.uk/traffic or calling the Highways England

Other road news includes a football match at Broadfield Stadium between Crawley Town and Luton Town may cause road delays and affect Argus Walk today.

The A22 at Nutley is busy but moving around Nether Lane this morning and traffic is slow on the A25 in Redstone Hill at Marketfield Way (The Stations Roundabout).

Traffic is also slow along the A27 approaching Sompting Road near Broadwater and along the A259 near Chichester, between Guilden Road and Needlemakers.

Other slow-moving roads include Treville Road and North Street in Worthing, Cromwell Road in Hove and in Brighton where London Road meets York Place.

Very slow traffic is also reported on the A22 London Road from Felbridge heading towards the centre of East Grinstead.