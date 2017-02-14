TRAVEL NEWS: ‘Four-car pile-up’ partially closes A27

A four-car pile-up in Lancing earlier this evening (February 14) has partially closed the A27.

Emergency services were called to the four-car collision in Old Shoreham Road at 6.30pm.

A police spokesman confirmed the busy road had been closed both ways.

He said: “We were called to a four-car pile up earlier and at the moment one minor injury has been reported.”

Heavy traffic has been reported due to the accident and motorists have been advised to find alternative routes.

Police are at the scene recovering the vehicles.

