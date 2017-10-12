TRAVEL ALERT: Swan blocks A27

Part of the A27 has been blocked due to a swan in the road.
Police are currently attending the incident along the A27 Arundel Road in Chichester.
Slow traffic is being reported in the area and drivers are being warned to approach with caution.
