TRAVEL ALERT: Road closed following two vehicle crash

A Southwick road has been closed following a two vehicle crash this evening (April 12).

The collision has taken place eastbound on the A270 Old Shoreham Road.

It has been shut between the B2167 Kingston Lane and Southwick Street.

Delays are being reported in the area.

