Wind turbine blades on roads causing delays

Road delays as huge pieces of wind turbines are transported through Sussex are expected to continue.

Police have warned motorists they may experience issues, particularly between Lewes and Polegate, as part of the operation.

The turbine pieces are to be used for the Shepham Wind Farm in Polegate.

Sergeant Dan Pitcher, of the East Sussex Roads Policing Unit, said: “Some of these loads are significant in size and it is inevitable that they will cause delays for roads users on the A23 and the A27 between Lewes and Polegate.

“Officers will periodically be closing roads while the load passes, however we will endeavour to maintain the free flow of traffic where possible.”

The parts are generally taken from Clacket Lane services on the M25 at 11.30am and arrive in Polegate between about 3pm and 3.30pm. More journeys are expected on the following dates: Saturday, September 17, Monday, September 19, Tuesday, September 20, Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25.

