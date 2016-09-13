VIDEO: Overturned lorry on A27

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

An overturned lorry on the A27 lead to the westbound carriageway being closed near Chichester for recovery work yesterday evening.

Traffic was severely delayed for several hours after the articulated vehicle rolled off the road into a ditch between Fontwell Park Racecourse and Tangmere Roundabout at about 1pm.

The articulated lorry rolled off the westbound carriageway of the A27. Photo by Eddie Mitchell.

Firefighters were called to assist and reported approximately 300 litres of spilt diesel had soaked into the verge, a fire spokesperson said.

Paramedics were also called to treat the male driver for minor injuries, who was already out of the vehicle when fire crews arrived at the scene.

Police are asking for anyone who saw what happened to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 686 of 12/09.

Video and pictures by Eddie Mitchell.

Overtuned lorry on A27. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.chichester.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ChichesterObserver

Overturned lorry on A27. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

3) Follow us on Twitter @Chiobserver

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Chichester Observer - always the first with your local news.

Overturned lorry on A27. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

Be part of it.