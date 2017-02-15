UPDATE: Trains moving after passenger ‘taken ill’

The coastal rail line to Brighton was blocked by a train at a standstill at Lancing railway station while an ambulance was called for an ill passenger.

Southern Rail announced on Twitter that due to a passenger being taken ill a train was ‘at a stand’ at Lancing which is blocking the line.

A spokesperson for the company confirmed that an ambulance was called to assist with an ill passenger.

The train, running from West Worthing to Brighton, was stopped at Lancing until the ambulance arrived.

The train was moving again by 10.30 and regular service has resumed. with some residual delays expected, the spokesperson said.

