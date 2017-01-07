UPDATE: Titnore Lane reopened after collision

Titnore Lane in Worthing has been reopened after a collision involving one vehicle, police have confirmed.

The road had been closed between the A280 junction and Goring Crossways while police recovered the vehicle, a spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the vehicle had gone into the bushes and the airbag was deployed.

No serious injuries were reported, the spokesperson confirmed.

