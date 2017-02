Traffic caused by an accident involving a motorbike in Lancing has cleared.

The incident occurred on the A259 Brighton Road eastbound between the Old Salts Farm Road junction and the New Salts Farm Road junction.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “A report was made to police at around 8.05am on Tuesday (February 8) following a collision between a motorbike and a lorry in Brighton Road, Lancing.

“Injuries are believed to be minor.”