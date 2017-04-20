UPDATE: One person taken to hospital after collision

A person has been taken to hospital following a collision on the A280 Long Furlong this afternoon (April 20), according to police.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to deal with a collision involving a VW Golf and a Skoda on the A280 Long Furlong, Clapham, at 3.10pm on Thursday (April 20).

“Long Furlong southbound was closed. One person has been taken to Worthing Hospital. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.”

Traffic reports indicate that Long Furlong has been reopened but long delays are expected in the surrounding areas.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.