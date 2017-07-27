UPDATE: Long Furlong reopen after collision

Have your say

Long Furlong has been reopened in both directions following an earlier collision involving a lorry, according to police.

Traffic reports indicate there are ‘severe’ delays in the surrounding area as the road reopens.

Police said they were called to reports of a collision near to the barn along the A280 Long Furlong at 2.25pm on Thursday (July 27).

A police spokesman said: “We believe something fell from the back of a lorry which caused a collision with a car.

“The driver was out of the vehicle and there are no injuries to report.”

The road was from the A24 in Findon down to Clapham, according to police, but has since been reopened.

The police spokesman added: “Officers remained on the scene to deal with the traffic and recover the damage on the road.

“There is heavy traffic in the surrounding area.”