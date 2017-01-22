UPDATE: Emergency services working to reopen the A259

The A259 remains closed as emergency services continue to work together to shut off a major gas leak.

Police, the fire service and Southern Gas engineers have been working through the night to stop the leak, outside Asda in Ferring, and say the road will be reopened as soon as the scene is made safe.

Emergency services were called at 6pm yesterday, Saturday, January 21, though people have reported a strong smell of gas in the area from 2pm.

The Asda Superstore was evacuated last night as a precaution and currently remains closed.

The A259 currently remains closed in both directions between the Titnore Lane roundabout and the Angmering bypass roundabout.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Asda Superstore in Ferring remains closed after being evacuated last night. Pictures Eddie Mitchell

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

Firefighters remains on the scene assisting police and Southern Gas. Picture Eddie Mitchell

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.