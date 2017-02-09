UPDATE: A283 reopened following three vehicle collision

The A283 in Steyning has been reopened in both directions following a three vehicle road traffic collision this morning (February 9).

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to a report of a three vehicle collision on the A283 Steyning at Gatewick Farm at 11am on Thursday (February 9).

“The road was closed between the Steyning and Bramber roundabouts with the junction of the B2139 while the vehicles, a transit van, a Vauxhall Astra and a Toyota Rav4 were moved from the road. Two people suffered minor injuries.

“The road re-opened at 1pm.”

