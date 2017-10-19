UPDATE: A27 accident causing delays into Worthing

A lane has was closed and there was slow traffic on the A27 near the Southwick Tunnel following a traffic accident this morning (Thursday October 19).

Reports are that three vehicles were involved in the incident on the A27 Shoreham Bypass westbound between A270 and Shoreham Bypass.

Lane two (of two) was closed and police were at the scene.

The accident was located just after the Southwick Tunnel exit and is affecting traffic between Brighton and Worthing.

However, the area has now been cleared and traffic is flowing freely.