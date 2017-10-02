Up to 110,000 passengers left stranded as airline goes bust

A popular airline which flew out of Gatwick Airport has gone into administration, cancelling hundreds of flights and up to 110,000 passengers abroad.

Monarch Airlines confirmed it has ceased trading following failed negotiations with the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

A statement on the airline’s website – now commandeered by the CAA – says: “We are sorry to inform you that, as of October 2, 2017, all future holidays and flights provided by these companies have been cancelled and are no longer operating.

“This is an unprecedented situation and because there are up to 110,000 passengers abroad, the UK Government has asked the CAA to coordinate flights back to the UK for all Monarch customers currently overseas.

“These new flights will be at no extra cost.”

Gatwick Airport – one of the UK airports Monarch had flown out of – confirmed the news early this morning and issued advice to passengers.

An airport spokesman said: “Passengers who were planning to travel with Monarch should not travel to London Gatwick.

“Passengers should make alternative travel plans with other airlines and holiday companies from home.”

Passengers requiring assistance should contact the CAA at https://monarch.caa.co.uk/ , call 0300 303 2800 from the UK or +44 1753 330330 from overseas.

