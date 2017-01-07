Two vehicles collide with Lancing lamppost

A Lancing lamppost was knocked down and left with its wires exposed after two vehicles collided with it early this morning, police confirmed.

Police were called at 12.13am to Crabtree Lane, opposite the Crabtree Inn, today (Saturday, January 7) after a vehicle collided with a central reservation, police said.

A lamppost was knocked down and its wires were left exposed, police confirmed.

While it was down, another vehicle came from the other direction and also collided with the lamppost, according to police.

No one was injured, confirmed police.

An engineer was called and the lamppost was fixed by the highways agency, said police.

