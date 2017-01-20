TRAVEL: Train lines blocked at Worthing due to ‘signalling fault’

All lines have been blocked at Worthing railway station due to a signalling fault, according to Southern.

Southern has confirmed that services through Worthing railway station are subject to delays, alterations and cancellations.

A spokesman for Souther said: “We have reports of a signal problem near Lancing and trains are expected to be delayed by up to 30 minutes.

“We have talking signals in place making sure that everything is safe.

“These signals make sure everything is clear but also mean that train services are running slowly.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have an estimated time for when everything will be back to normal.”

