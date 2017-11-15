TRAVEL: Diesel spillage closes B2193

The B2193 Trafalgar Road is closed due to a diesel spillage, according to travel reports.
Traffic is blocked both ways between B2194 Victoria Road and Old Shoreham Road.
Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route.
