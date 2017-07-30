TRAVEL: Accident on A27 near Brighton causing delays

A vehicle has reportedly hit the central reservation of the A27 between Brighton and Portslade.
Delays are reported eastbound between the A293 and A2038 Devil’s Dyke Road.
Motorists are adivsed to drive carefully and expect delays.
