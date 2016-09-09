TRAFFIC: A27 partially blocked at Shoreham

The A27 Shoreham By-Pass is partially blocked because of a broken down vehicle, reports indicate.

Traffic is slow moving eastbound between the Old Shoreham Road junction and Steyning turn off.

Delays and disruption are to be expected.

