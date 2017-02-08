Three-car collision causes tailbacks on A27

Police were called to a crash on the A27 north of Hove at 8.32am this morning (February 8).

The incident, between the A27’s junctions with the A2038 and the A293, caused heavy traffic on the westbound carriageway.

One of the vehicles involved was believed to have collided with the central crash barrier.

Police said some of the people involved were reported to have neck and back injuries, though none were believed to be serious.

The incident led to traffic congestion while the damaged vehicles were removed.