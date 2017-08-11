Support grows for safer crossing on ‘dangerous’ Shoreham road

A petition calling for a zebra crossing to be installed on a ‘dangerous’ stretch of road in Shoreham is gaining momentum, with councillors and MP Tim Loughton lending their support to the campaign.

The petition, which now has more than 660 signatures, was started after an accident on the A259 Brighton Road near the Adur Recreation Ground left a visiting Spanish student, aged 15, with serious multiple injuries on Friday, July 21.

But the road has been a problem for a long time, said Ormonde Way resident Gareth Topp, who wrote to the council when he moved to the area three years ago to highlight how unsafe it was.

The 36-year-old, who has two young children – Wilbur, two, and Hettie, one – with his wife Felicity, said: “We regularly need to cross the road and getting stranded in the middle between those two small bollards is a terrifying experience.

“There’s nowhere safe to cross along the whole stretch.”

He said of the collision: “If there’s anything good that’s come out of this awful situation, at least it is putting a spotlight on this issue.

Crossing the road with a buggy is dangerous, the family said

“It’s a shame something wasn’t done two or three years ago.”

Jo Parsons, the Ormonde Way resident who started the petition on the day of the accident, said she was pleased with the support it has gained so far. “It’s definitely positive,” she said. “It’s not just being swept under the carpet.”

She has arranged a meeting with the county councillor for Shoreham South, Kevin Boram, to discuss the next steps of the campaign.

Councillor Kevin Boram said: “I was very saddened to hear about the accident on the busy A259.

“The officers of West Sussex County Council with other parties will be preparing a report on the facts of the accident in due course.

“This will identify how the accident occurred and will provide important information as to how the road may be made safer to minimise this accident reoccurring.

“I will of course review the report with the officers and ensure that it’s recommendations are implemented on a timely basis.

“Any recommendation must also take into consideration the impact on road users and on air quality, both of which are also of concern to the residents of Adur.”

MP Tim Loughton said: “The recent serious accident just west of Norfolk Bridge involving a Spanish student was very worrying and we wish her well.

“It is not yet clear the causes of the accident but it has been clear for some time that this is a particularly busy stretch of the A259 and used by many pedestrians travelling to and from the Beach especially, including young children having to come to the ‘mainland’ for school.

“It is likely to become even more used by walkers as the work to improve the walkway behind Ormonde Way is completed as part of the tidal defence works.

“There is no proper safe crossing between the Saltings roundabout and Ropetackle where many pedestrians are faced with not the easiest crossing.

“I am therefore pleased that County Councillor Kevin Boram is taking this up with the highways department at County Hall to see what can be done about adding a safe crossing.”

Click here to sign the petition