Southern Rail services disrupted by RMT industrial action

Southern staff have begun their latest walkout in a dispute over driver-only operation on trains today (Wednesday February 22).

The RMT union, whose members are being transferred from the role of conductors to on-board supervisors, called strikes throughout 2016 in opposition to Govia Thameslink Railway’s proposals.

Staff have raised concerns about the potential loss of a second safety-critical member of staff on Southern services.

Drivers would be made responsible for opening and closing train doors.

Train drivers’ union ASLEF reached an agreement with GTR after talks brokered by the Trades Union Congress, but when balloted the majority of its members rejected the deal.

During the 24-hour RMT strike, GTR said it hopes to run three-quarters of Southern services.

GTR will make the following changes:

No Southern West London Line services between Clapham Junction and Milton Keynes Central via Kensington Olympia / Watford Junction

No Southern service between Leatherhead and Guildford (four trains a day)

Buses replace Rye – Ashford International shuttle services in the morning and evening peaks. However we plan to operate most services between Ashford International and Brighton.

Some trains between London Bridge and Brighton, Eastbourne or Littlehampton will not operate

Some services between Brighton and Seaford / Eastbourne / Hastings / Ashford and between Brighton and / Bognor Regis / Littlehampton / Portsmouth Harbour / Southampton Central will not operate and others will have fewer carriages than normal

Most services that only run between Brighton and Hove will not operate

Angie Doll, Passenger Services Director, Southern said:

“We will be running as many trains as possible on Wednesday but our advice to passengers is to expect some disruption and check on our website before you travel.”

