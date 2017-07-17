People injured as five-vehicle collision closes A27

Police believe people have been injured due to a five-vehicle collision which has closed the A27 by Lyons Farm in Worthing.

Sussex Police said: “A five-vehicle collision on the A27 westbound at Broadwater, Worthing, at 5.43am on Monday (17 July) has blocked two out of three lanes near Lyons Farm. Some of the people involved are believed to have been injured. Emergency services are on scene. The A27 has been closed westbound at its junction with Gainsborough Avenue and drivers are warned to expect delays and diversions.”

The A27 was reopened at around 7.45am.