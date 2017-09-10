Pedestrian and car collide on Old Shoreham Road

A pedestrian and a car have been involved in a road traffic collision on Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, according to police.

Police said they were called to Old Shoreham Road eastbound at Applesham Way at 1.46pm.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian. “Officers are currently on the scene investigating the cause of it.

“At this moment in time, we have no more information.”

Traffic is reportedly very slow in the surrounding area as a result of the collision.