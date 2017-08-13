Motorcyclist injured in car collision

A motorcyclist has been injured in a collision with a car, police have said.

Sussex Police were called to Monkmead Lane in Storrington at around 1.40pm after the collision occured at the junction with Common Hill.

The motorcyclist injured his wrist in the incident, police said.

Officers are still at the scene waiting for the vehicles to be recovered.

The incident is causing heavy traffic which is also affecting Roundabout Lane.