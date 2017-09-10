Girl, 11, airlifted to hospital with ‘serious injuries’

An 11-year-old girl has been airlifted to St George’s Hospital, in London, with serious injuries after a road traffic collision in Portslade on Sunday afternoon (September 10).

Police said they were called to Old Shoreham Road, in Portslade, after they 11-year-old local girl pedestrian and a vehicle were in collision.

Road traffic collision on Old Shoreham Road, Portslade. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

A police spokesman said: “The girl sustained serious injuries and was taken by air ambulance to St Georges Hospital in south London.

“Nobody else was reported to have been injured in the incident.”

A spokesman for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Service (KSS) confirmed they were called to the scene at 1.52pm.

Sergeant Dan Eaton of the Surrey and Sussex Road Policing Unit said: “Anyone who saw what happened is asked to contact the police via collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting Operation Gloss.

“If anyone has any dash cam footage or CCTV, relating to this incident, we would be particularly interested to hear from them.”