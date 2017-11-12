COUNTY NEWS: Teenage girl dies after collision with lorry

A teenage girl has tragically died after colliding with a lorry on the A22.

According to Sussex Police, emergency services were called to the southern end of the East Hoathly by-pass in East Sussex, close to the Thatch Garage, at 9.18pm on Saturday (November 11), but the 17-year-old girl from Uckfield was sadly declared dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.

A teenage girl has died in a lorry collision on the A22. Picture: Dan Jessup

Sergeant Dan Pitcher from the Sussex Roads Policing Unit said: "It appears that the girl, who is understood to have attended the East Hoathly bonfire celebrations, may have been in collision with two vehicles, a Scania lorry and a Vauxhall Insignia, and we are now appealing for witnesses to assist our enquiries into the circumstances.

"We are particularly interested to hear from anyone who may have seen a teenage girl in a red puffa-style jacket and dark leggings in the area in the time leading up to the collision."

The incident caused considerable disruption with the A22 closed from Halland crossroads to the north and the B2124 Laughton road junction to the south. The road remained closed while recovery and collision investigation work was carried out and reopened around 4am on Sunday.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have any information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Gorse.

