COUNTY NEWS: Driver warning to avoid Portsmouth as A27 closed after life-threatening collision

Drivers heading to Portsmouth have been warned to avoid the area after an A27 collision left a motorcyclist fighting for his life and closed a carriageway.

A 50-year-old man has been flown to hospital with multiple life-threatening injuries after a collision on the A27 in Portsmouth at around midday today.

The eastbound carriageway after the M275 junction remains closed with traffic queueing for several miles.

Emergency services are at the scene and the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Air Ambulance landed earlier this afternoon.

A spokesman from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) said: ‘We were called at 12.08pm to a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

‘The male rider, in his 50s, has sustained multiple, life-threatening injuries.

Collision on eastbound carriageway of the A27. Picture: Catalin Andrei

‘We sent a rapid response vehicle, two ambulances, an officer and the air ambulance to the scene.

‘The patient was flown to Southampton General Hospital in a life-threatening condition.’

A statement from Hampshire Constabulary said the road was likely to be closed for some time.

It added: ‘We are currently dealing with a serious road traffic collision on the A27 in Portsmouth.

‘Officers were called to the scene at 12.10pm and as a result of the incident the eastbound carriageway is currently closed.

‘The closure starts on the M27 at junction 12 and ends on the A27 at the Eastern Road junction.’

Long delays are expected and all drivers are being urged to avoid the route.