Car overturns in A27 Hollingbury crash

A two-vehicle collision on the A27 at Hollingbury last night resulted in a car overturning.

Emergency services were called to the collision in the westbound carriageway, between the exit slip road to Hollingbury and the joining slip road on the A27, at 6.35pm on Tuesday, February 14.

A Peugeot 108 was involved in the collision. All pictures Eddie Mitchell

According to police the collision involved a Peugeot 108 and a red Mini Cooper, which overturned and ended up on its roof.

The stretch of the A27 was closed until re-ropening at 8.30pm for the vehicles to be recovered and caused heavy congestion.

No one was injured, a police spokeswoman added.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

The A27 was closed until 8.30pm. All pictures Eddie Mitchell

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

The crash caused long tailbacks. All pictures Eddie Mitchell

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.