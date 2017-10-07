Car crashes into wall in Worthing

A car crashed into the wall of a property in Worthing in the early hours of this morning.

The black car suffered significant damage to its front and came to rest close to residential properties in Wyekham Road at around 1am on Saturday, October 7.

The car embedded in the wall in Wykeham Road. All pictures Eddie Mitchell

Sussex Police said they were unable to give any information on the incident at this time.

