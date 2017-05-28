British Airways hopes Gatwick chaos is behind it

British Airways hopes to run a ‘near-normal’ amount of flights from Gatwick today as it recovers from yesterday’s computer chaos.

The airline blamed a ‘major IT system failure’ for its decision to cancel swathes of its Gatwick flights yesterday.

Travellers keen to spend their bank holiday weekend in the sun were turned away from Gatwick and Heathrow airports.

But today British Airways says it hopes to run a ‘near-normal schedule of flights’ from Gatwick.

However it urges customers to only come to the airport if they have a confirmed booking for travel.

A British Airways spokesman said: “We are continuing to work hard to fully restore all of our global IT systems.

“We are extremely sorry for the significant levels of disruption caused to our customers.

“Please do not come to the airports unless you have a confirmed booking for travel and continue to check your flight details before coming to the airport.

“We would like to say again how extremely sorry we are for the inconvenience this is causing customers during this busy holiday period.”

Have you been caught up in the Gatwick flight chaos? Where were you trying to go?

Email news@crawleyobserver.co.uk to let us know.