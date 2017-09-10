Air ambulance called to Old Shoreham Road collision

The air ambulance was called to a road traffic collision between a pedestrian and a car on Old Shoreham Road, Portslade, on Sunday (September 10), according to the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance Service (KSS).

Police also confirmed they were called to the Old Shoreham Road eastbound at Applesham Way at 1.46pm.

A police spokesman said: “We can confirm that a car was involved in a collision with a pedestrian. “Officers are currently on the scene investigating the cause of it.

“At this moment in time, we have no more information.”

A spokesman for KSS added: “The Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was called to a road traffic collision in Portslade at 1.52pm.”

Traffic is reportedly very slow in the surrounding area as a result of the collision.