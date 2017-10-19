A27 accident causing delays into Worthing

A lane has been closed and there is slow traffic on the A27 near the Southwick Tunnel following a traffic accident this morning (Thursday October 19).

Reports are that three vehicles were involved in the incident on the A27 Shoreham Bypass westbound between A270 and Shoreham Bypass.

Lane two (of two) is closed and police are at the scene.

The accident is located just after the Southwick Tunnel exit and is affecting traffic between Brighton and Worthing.