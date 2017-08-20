Train evacuated after fire at Shoreham station

Firefighters were called to Shoreham station last night (Saturday, August 19) after a train caught alight.

Two fire crews were called to the station at around 10pm after a fire broke out in the breaking mechanism of a train at the platform.

They used a dry powder to extinguish the flames and left the scene at around 11.15pm, leaving the incident in the care of rail operators.

The train was evacuated of passengers after the fire was discovered.