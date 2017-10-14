Top ten dog names in the South East revealed

A survey has revealed the top ten most popular dog names in the South East of the country.

The research found there was a wide variation in popular dog names in different parts of the UK.

You are more likely to hear calls for Rosie, Monty and Buddy in parks in the South East than you are in many other areas of the UK, according to the data.

Alfie and Max, which are the sixth and ninth most popular dog names in the UK, are shunned completely from South East’s top ten.

However Bella, Luna and Poppy are the most popular names in the South East, similar to the rest of the UK, whose top three are Bella, Lola and Poppy.

The top ten dog names in the South East are:

Bella

Luna

Poppy

Lola

Ruby

Buddy

Daisy

Teddy

Rosie

Monty

The results have been released by Agria Pet Insurance, ahead of the Kennel Club’s Eukanuba Discover Dogs event at ExCeL London later this month.

Caroline Kisko, spokesperson for the Kennel Club’s Eukanuba Discover Dogs event, said: “It is interesting that people in the South East have different tastes when it comes to naming their dogs to people elsewhere in the country.

“Dogs are part of the family, so our choice of dog name is very personal and our recent research has indicated that almost one in five people spend more than two hours on the choice.

“However, people need to give a lot of consideration to the right breed for their lifestyle as well, in order to ensure a happy and lifelong partnership, and sadly some people are spending less time on this than choosing their dog’s name.

“Whilst five percent choose their dog’s name on impulse, this is 23 percent when selecting a breed.

“People can meet the huge range of dog breeds at our Discover Dogs event, or find out about them on our website, and they are all so different, so we urge people to do their research before they buy or rescue a dog.”